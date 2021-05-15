Vaccinated or not: Never take that mask off, says top government adviser

‘Very important, whether vaccinated or not: Masks, physical distancing, ventilation,’ says K VijayRaghavan

The principal scientific adviser to the Centre has urged Indians to follow recommended preventive measures for COVID-19, “whether vaccinated or not”.

In a tweet on Saturday, K VijayRaghavan, who is also emeritus professor and former director of the National Centre for Biological Sciences, cautioned Indians against letting their guard down.

“Very important, whether vaccinated or not: Masks, physical distancing, ventilation,” he said.

Advertisement

“These interventions are also immediately critical for lowering pressures on the healthcare system, during this surge. Adherence essential at the personal and community levels. By all.”

Also read: How can India avert third COVID wave? Govt’s top advisor lists steps

VijayRaghavan had earlier warned that a third wave of COVID-19 was inevitable.

“Phase 3 is inevitable given the higher levels of circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time-scale this Phase 3 will occur. We should be prepared for new waves,” he had said.

VijayRaghavan added that surveillance and vaccine updates are needed as the virus mutates further.

The first wave in India peaked in September last year and cases started falling substantially. The decline was because of two factors, he said.

“As infections rose, so did immunity among those infected. A combination of the standing level of immunity in the population and cautionary steps halted the spread of the first wave.”

India On Saturday reported more than 3.26 lakh new COVID-19 cases, a drop of 31,000 cases in the previous 24 hours.