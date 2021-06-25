TN registers record-high vaccination figure; gives COVID jab to 4.3L in a day

Across the state, a total of 1.32 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far and there has been an increase in willingness of people to get themselves vaccinated

Vaccination in Tamil Nadu reached a new high on Thursday with more than 4 lakh people from all age groups getting at least one dose of either of the two vaccines available in the state. A total of 4.32 lakh got the first dose of the vaccine, the highest so far in the state.

As per Union health ministry data, a total of 42,75,722 persons have taken the first dose and 37,476 the second dose in the 18 to 45 age group. Across the state, a total of 1.32 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The number of people willing to get vaccinated has substantially increased with people in some districts even queuing up outside government hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs) as early as 3am.

“The state’s population is said to be around 7.5 crore and as per the data available, as of now we must be vaccinating not less than 5 lakh people daily. As of now we have an average 1.5 persons getting vaccinated, but that has to more than double to get the entire population vaccinated. Now that the Centre has taken over the vaccine supply, we have been pressuring for more supply,” said a senior health department official.

With a few days left for July, the state government is expecting at least 3 crore doses to be made available to Tamil Nadu next month. “As per our target, we must receive a total of 3 crore doses in July but we are not sure of getting so many doses. Out of the total 1.32 crore vaccine doses used, around 6 lakh have been given to private hospitals,” said the official.

Kattur in Tiruvarur district became the first village in Tamil Nadu to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of the eligible adult population. The agricultural village has a total population of 3,332 people of which 2,334 people were above 18 years.

All the eligible people in the village have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. Incidentally, the village is the native of former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s mother Anjugam Ammal.

District-wise, Chennai leads the number of people vaccinated so far. A total of more than 25 lakh have taken at least one dose of the vaccine so far. Each day the number of people getting the vaccine jabs increases.

Local bodies minister KN Nehru on Thursday launched a website for booking a vaccine slot. This is expected to increase the number of people wanting to get the jab.