Those with fever, headache, sore throat COVID suspects; test must: Centre

The Centre on Friday (December 31) wrote to states that anyone with fever, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue and diarrhoea should be considered a suspect case of COVID-19.

The letter was written by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and the chief of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava, to chief secretaries of all states/UTs.

“Set up round the clock functional RAT booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits,” the letter said.

“Any individual presenting with fever with/without cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, the recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and diarrhea should be considered as a suspect case of COVID-19 unless proven otherwise.”

The ministry said that all those with symptoms should “immediately isolate themselves and follow home isolation guidelines”.

On Thursday, the Centre urged 19 states/UTs to ramp up testing “in a big way” to identify the positive cases promptly and restrict the spread of transmission in view of the increased transmissibility of Omicron variant.

More than 1,200 Omicron cases have been detected across 23 states and OUTs so far, according to Centre’s data.

The ministry has also advised states and UTs to strengthen hospital preparedness, set up containment zones and buffer zones, increase the pace and coverage of vaccination drive and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the COVID-19 spread.