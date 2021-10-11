Survey finds low COVID compliance, only 6% follow social distancing

Only 6% people comply with social distancing norms and 13% people wear masks, an online survey by LocalCircles on over 65,000 respondents across 366 districts has found.

This is alarming and escalates fears of the third wave of COVID striking amid the long festive season.

Only 6 per cent of respondents said people in their areas were following ‘good social distancing compliance’ whereas nearly 94 per cent said it was ‘limited’ or non-existent.

LocalCircles founder Sachin Taparia said, “The drop in mask compliance ratings from 29 per cent to 13 per cent and in social distancing compliance ratings from 11 per cent to 6 per cent indicates that complacency has set in, with many now believing that Covid is gone.”

A previous LocalCircles survey from June 2021, which was shared by the Union Ministry of Health in its briefing on July 6 this year, had indicated that mask compliance was rated as effective by 29 per cent people then and social distancing compliance as effective by 11 per cent.

“With 2021 festive season already on and likely to see significantly higher levels of socialising, shopping and community events, the risk of COVID cases rising is now high”, he warned.

Over 65,000 people from 366 districts responded to the online survey, with 64% being male and 36% being female. 46% respondents were from tier-1 cities, 29 per cent from tier-2 and 25 per cent from tier-3, 4, and rural districts.

The survey respondents also said the top indoor locations where they have observed low social distancing compliance were vaccination centres, trains, buses, malls and indoor shopping complexes.

Shopping markets were top outdoor location where 40% respondents found social distancing compliance wasn’t working.

The survey report suggested that the Centre, states and district administrations should ensure clear guidelines are communicated and enforced for community gatherings.

Special focus is needed on awareness creation and ensuring compliance in Tier-3, 4 towns and rural districts where some cases of the citizen feedback received showed that compliance is at near-zero levels.

(With inputs from agencies)