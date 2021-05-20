Stricter lockdown rules in Karnataka soon, says health minister

Referring to incidents where people have been seen flouting curfew timings, Basavraj Bommai said police will be empowered to seize the vehicles of those who do not follow lockdown rules.

In view of the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in Karnataka, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hinted that the department along with the help of police will implement stricter lockdown measures to check the spread of the virus.

“As cases are increasing in rural areas, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have imposed lockdown measures strictly, people should also understand the seriousness and cooperate,” Bommai told reporters.

Referring to incidents where people have been seen flouting curfew timings, he said police will be empowered to seize the vehicles of those who do not follow lockdown rules.

“…for instance in Yadgir there are reports about five people going on a motorcycle to attend a marriage, what should we say, so people will have to cooperate with the police to make the lockdown successful,” he said.

He said the government will take a call on extending the lockdown in the state by May 23.

The state earlier had announced a 14 day shutdown from April 27 and later imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24 in view of the spike in cases.

According to official data, Karnataka has reported a third of its total infection since the pandemic’s outbreak in the last two-and-half months alone or when the second wave swept through the country.

The second wave did not spare children, teenagers and youth in their twenties who accounted for a number of infections and fatalities, PTI reported quoting government data. According to the data, 7,06,449 people got infected, of which 7,980 people lost their lives between March 1 and May 15. However, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, 21,71,931 contracted COVID, out of which 21,434 lost their lives.

On Wednesday Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a ₹1,250 crore financial package for those who livelihood has been affected by the lockdown.