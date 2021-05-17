TN Health Minister warns public against steam inhalation as a COVID cure

TN Health Minister, Ma Subramanian has warned people not to inhale steam or pressurised air because that could only cause more damage to the lungs.

Inhaling steam or pressurised air ain’t going to kill a virulent, deadly virus and is not a cure for the highly infectious COVID-19 disease, which has paralysed the world.

This is in essence what Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian tried to convey recently when he issued a warning to the general public not to practice steam inhalation as a COVID-19 cure without the advice of a doctor.

An India Today report said that the minister cautioned people from inhaling steam or pressurised air because that could only cause more damage to the lungs. This practice had gained ground after several messages on social media claimed that steam inhalation helps to fight COVID-19, he said.

Several health experts had criticised the railway police for installing a bunch of nebulizers at the Central Railway station for steam inhalation. And, they had pointed out that there were more chances of people contracting the virus when many people used the same nebulizer for steam inhalation.

Ma Subramanian therefore requested organisations and NGOs not to install such nebulizers in public areas since it would become a mode of transmission of the virus from asymptomatic patients to others.