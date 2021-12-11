Second Omicron case surfaces in Delhi taking India’s total tally to 33

Genome sequencing of sample taken from a traveller who had arrived in Delhi from Zimbabwe this week showed that he had the Omicron variant.

The second highly transmissible Omicron case surfaced in the capital on Saturday, when a traveller from Zimbabwe tested positive for this coronavirus variant (December 11). The first case of this variant, which is triggering alarm around the world, was confirmed by Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain last Sunday.

According to media reports, the genome sequencing of sample taken from a traveller who had arrived in Delhi from Zimbabwe this week showed that he had the Omicron variant. The patient had also travelled to South Africa recently.

The Omicron tested patient is now at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in Delhi, said an India Today report. The patient only has weakness at this point. A separate ward has been set up for Omicron patients in this hospital, which has been designated as a treatment centre for Omicron patients.

Genome sequencing were done on samples of 27 foreign travellers who were admitted to LNJP hospital. Out of this, 25 samples were negative, while Omicron has been detected in the samples of two people.

With this Delhi case, the total number of Omicron cases in India has now gone up to 33. On Friday, 32 people had been detected with the Omicron variant in the country. 17 of them are in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, three in Gujarat, two in Karnataka, and two in Delhi.

On Friday, the Centre warned that the usage of face masks across the country had declined and urged people to follow COVID-19 norms. Both masks and vaccines are critical for fighting COVID-19, said government officials.