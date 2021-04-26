Every Indian must get COVID vaccine for free, says Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader asked the BJP ruled Union government not to turn India "into a victim of its system"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is suffering from COVID-19, said on Monday (April 26) that vaccines must be given for free to all Indians and that there should not be any further discussion on this.

Gandhi also asked the BJP ruled Union government not to turn India “into a victim of its system” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a hard-hitting tweet, posted in Hindi, Gandhi said: “We have had enough discussion. People of India must get vaccines free of cost. Period. Don’t turn India into a victim of the BJP’s system.”

Ever since the Modi government recused itself from the responsibility of vaccinating the whole nation, there has been an ongoing debate about differential vaccine pricing with both the vaccine manufacturers – Serum and Bharat Biotech – setting different rate lists for Centre (Rs 150 per dose), states (Rs 400 & Rs 600 respectively) and private institutions (Rs 600 and Rs 1200 respectively).

The Centre’s ‘Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy’ comes into effect from May 1 when the vaccination drive opens for all adults (above 18).

The opposition parties have targeted the Centre for failing to compel the manufacturers to maintain one price (Rs 150 per dose) for all.

All the states are under immense financial pressure since the first lockdown because their tax collections have been badly impacted. While it looked like things are returning to normalcy by January this year with the beginning of the nationwide vaccination drive, the second wave has once again broken their back with lockdown/curfew being imposed in almost every state.

Several states have still gone ahead and taken the bold decision to declare free vaccines for all citizens, but the drain on the exchequer of state governments is a matter of concern.

The Centre, however, quashed to the opposition’s charges. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said it is wrong to believe that the Centre was getting vaccines cheaper than the states. “The actual situation is that states are getting one guaranteed channel of free vaccine supply, while it can simultaneously procure vaccines from another channel as per its aspirations and commitment to its people,” Dr Harsh Vardhan said in a Facebook post.