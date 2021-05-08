Positive test report not required for hospital admissions: Govt’s new guidelines

To ensure that patients are not turned away for any reason at the peak of a virulent second wave, the Union health ministry has revised its policy on COVID-19 patient admission on Saturday

A person suspected of having the coronavirus does not have to produce a positive test report any longer to get admitted to a COVID-19 facility. The government directive also added that patients cannot be refused services for any reason.

The policy document stated, “This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19”, said a News 18 report. The chief secretaries of states/Union Territories have been directed to issue necessary orders and circulars to incorporate these directions within three days.

The new guidelines will be applicable in all hospitals under the Centre, state governments/Union Territory administrations, as well as the private hospitals, which take in COVID-19 patients.

According to the detailed guidelines, a person does not have to submit a positive test for COVID-19 virus to get admitted to a COVID health facility. A suspect case shall be admitted to the suspect ward of COVID Care Centres, dedicated COVID health centres or DHC as the case may be.

Secondly, no patient will be barred from accessing any kind of medical services, be it medications such as oxygen or essential drugs, even if the patient belongs to a different city. And, thirdly, admissions to hospitals have to be need-based. Beds should not be occupied by persons who do not require hospitalisation.