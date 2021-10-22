PM Modi to address nation at 10 am; day after India touched 1-billion vax mark

On Thursday (October 21), India touched a hundred crore landmark in administering Covid-19 vaccination. Around 30% are fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10 am today (October 22), a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) read. Yesterday (October 21), the country has joined China inoculating one billion individuals with Covid-19 vaccines.

Government data reveal that three-quarters of adults in the country of the total 1.3 billion have received the first vaccine shot while thirty per cent are fully vaccinated.

PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2021

Advertisement

He recognised the hard work of the country’s health care workers for achieving 100 crore mark vaccinations. He said it is a victory of ‘Indian Science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians.

Also read: Slow starter India crosses 100 crore COVID vaccination milestone

Emphasizing the journey from anxiety to assurance, Prime Minister Modi noted that the country was able to achieve the landmark in nine months despite doubts on the country’s capability.

He noted the measure of vaccination accomplishment while he inaugurated a new building at AIIMS Campus, New Delhi, through video conferencing. He said, “To combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India, every citizen of India.”

According to Bloomberg data, China has inoculated around 1.05 billion citizens (constituting 75%) of its citizens as of late September.