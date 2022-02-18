Over 2 crore Indian teens in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated: Government

More than 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to a health ministry data

More than two crore Indians in the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Young India is taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to the next level, the minister tweeted.

पूरे उत्साह से आगे बढ़ रहा युवाओं का टीकाकरण! Young India taking the world’s largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 💉#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/hSstms5tDz — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 18, 2022

According to the Registrar General of India, the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.

Vaccination of teens in the age group began on January 3.

With the administration of over 37.86 lakh doses (37,86,806) in a span of 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.64 crore, according to provisional reports.