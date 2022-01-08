Omicron variant spurring third wave of pandemic across states: Data

India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections, taking the total case tally to 3,53,68,372, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant, according to the latest data.

Till a few days ago, it was only in the western region of the country that the surge in COVID-19 cases was because of Omicron, while in the north-eastern states, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the Delta variant has been predominant.

The latest data, however, suggests that all eastern states have also reported high numbers of Omicron cases, according to an official source.

“So going by that, it can be said that the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic across all states is being driven by the fast-spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant,” the source said.

Advertisement

Also read: Omicron variant appears to be mild, but what does ‘mild’ mean?

India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections, taking the total case tally to 3,53,68,372, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday (January 8).

The government has reiterated and urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and avoid mass gatherings.

The Centre has also asked states and Union Territories to review infrastructure preparedness, including re-establishment of field/makeshift hospital facilities to avoid any shortage in the eventuality of a potential surge in hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

(With inputs from Agencies)