Omicron tightens grip, Delhi on top with 142 fresh infections

Omicron cases in India continued to shoot up on Monday, as the health ministry reported the highest single-day rise of infections with 156 new cases, taking the total tally of such cases to 578. Recoveries in this set have been 151 so far.

The 578 cases were detected across 19 states and UTs, with capital Delhi recording the maximum cases of the new strain at 142, followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 43.

Overall, 6,531 people tested positive for COVID on Monday, taking India’s tally of infections to 3,47,93,333, while the active cases declined to 75,841, data updated in the morning showed. The death toll touched 4,79,997 with 315 fresh fatalities.

Many states have imposed restrictions on festivities and gatherings in view of the surge and the holiday season. A night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm on Monday, restricting the movement of individuals except those in exempted categories, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order stated. The Delhi health department reported 290 new cases on Monday, the highest since June 10. One fatality was also recorded.

Kerala too announced a night curfew from December 30 to January 2, and the same was imposed across Uttarakhand on Monday.