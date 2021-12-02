Omicron may be more contagious, South Africa cases double in a day

The number of Omicron cases doubled in South Africa in a single day even as more cases of the coronavirus variant are emerging across the world and countries tightened their borders against the rising threat.

Slowly but surely it is appearing that the Omicron may be more contagious than previous variants, according to researchers.

As per early epidemiological data of Omicron studied by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the variant was able to evade some immunity, but existing vaccines should be able to protect against severity and death.

The Institute said 74% of all the samples sequenced last month were found to be Omicron and the number of new cases doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday.

WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove said we should know in a few days how contagious Omicron is with more sound data.

European Union Executive Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it was a “race against time” to stave off the new variant while scientists establish how easily it can spread and whether it can evade vaccine protection.

“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” she said.

BioNTech’s CEO Ugur Sahin said that it was likely that those vaccinated will be better protected against the variant. He also added that the vaccine his company makes was likely to offer strong protection against severe disease from Omicron.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was however critical of developed countries pushing booster shots when vulnerable population in many poor countries had not been given any vaccination at all.

“There is no evidence that will suggest that boosting the entire population is going to necessarily provide any greater protection for otherwise healthy individuals against hospitalisation or death,” WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said.

The United States and the United Kingdom have pushed for booster dose to their populations in response to the new variant.

WHO has said that coronavirus will keep creating variants as long as it is allowed to circulate freely in large unvaccinated populations.

Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Saudi Arabia and South Korea have joined the list of countries to report cases of the variant.