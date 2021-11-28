Omicron alert: Centre tells states to boost testing, health infra

India has placed nations where Omicron has been found in the category of 'at-risk' countries for additional follow-up measures of travellers coming to India.

The central government has asked all states to step up intensive containment and active surveillance as well as ensure better vaccination coverage amid worries over new coronavirus strain Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa and has quickly raced around the world.

In the past few days, the variant has been detected in Britain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.

According to media reports, India has placed nations where Omicron has been found in the category of “at-risk” countries for additional follow-up measures of travellers coming to India.

“It is imperative that intensive containment, active surveillance, increased coverage of vaccination and COVID-appropriate behaviour be enforced in a very proactive measure to effectively manage this variant of concern,” the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Advertisement

Also read: COVID vaccine makers rush to the labs as Omicron concerns go viral

“Ample testing infrastructure needs to be operationalised to tackle any surge due to this mutated virus. It has been observed that the overall testing as well as the proportion of RT-PCR tests have declined in some states. In the absence of sufficient testing, it is extremely difficult to determine the true level of infection spread,” the statement added.

The government has also asked the states to aim to achieve a positivity rate of below 5 per cent, while focusing on increasing the number of tests and share of RT-PCR tests to help in early identification. “Having adequate availability of health facilities across the state is essential to ensure there are no delays in providing care… States are requested to optimally use financial support provided by the government,” the ministry stated.

Further, states have been told to review the mechanism for obtaining past travel details of passengers coming through international flights. “We have seen in the last surges in the country that the discourse on COVID is often influenced by misinformation, leading to anxiety among the masses. To address this, all states should proactively and regularly address the concerns of community through press briefings and state bulletins,” the government advised.