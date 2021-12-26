Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

Movement to be curbed from 10 pm to 5 am; also, there will be no New Year functions and parties due to rising COVID cases

The Karnataka government has decided to impose “night curfew” for 10 days from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday.

The government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID concerns with new clusters emerging and increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Other governments such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra have already imposed such curbs.

“From December 28 onwards, for about 10 days to begin with, we would like to call a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM,” Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

“There will be no functions and parties in external premises, especially those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings — they have been completely banned in Karnataka,” he said.

The Minister also said places such as eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can fill up to 50% of the seating capacity on the premises.

(With inputs from Agencies)