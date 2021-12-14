More than half of eligible population completely vaccinated: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday (December 14) that more than 55 percent of India’s adult population has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Health Ministry officials, 55.52 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, with 87 percent people receiving the first dose of the vaccine.
In a tweet, Mandaviya said that with over 55 percent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated, India has achieved another milestone in its fight against COVID-19.
“PM Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Dastak campaign has further strengthened the nation’s collective fight against COVID-19,” Mandaviya added in his tweet.
With the administration of 66,98,601 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 crore, according to Union Health Ministry report at 7 am on Tuesday.
The vaccination milestone has been achieved through 1,40,27,706 sessions, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, India logged 5,784 new coronavirus infections and 252 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 571 days, while the active cases declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days.
