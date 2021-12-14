More than half of eligible population completely vaccinated: Health Minister

About 55.52 percent of the population above the age of 18 has been fully vaccinated, with 87 percent people receiving the first dose of the vaccine

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday (December 14) that more than 55 percent of India’s adult population has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Health Ministry officials, 55.52 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, with 87 percent people receiving the first dose of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Mandaviya said that with over 55 percent of the eligible population being fully vaccinated, India has achieved another milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

सतत प्रयास, अथक प्रयास With over 55% of the eligible population fully vaccinated now, 🇮🇳 has achieved another milestone in its fight against #COVID19 💉 PM @NarendraModi Ji's #HarGharDastak campaign has further strengthened the nation's collective fight against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/zF0DxpFlz1 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 14, 2021

“PM Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Dastak campaign has further strengthened the nation’s collective fight against COVID-19,” Mandaviya added in his tweet.

With the administration of 66,98,601 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 crore, according to Union Health Ministry report at 7 am on Tuesday.

The vaccination milestone has been achieved through 1,40,27,706 sessions, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, India logged 5,784 new coronavirus infections and 252 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 571 days, while the active cases declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days.

