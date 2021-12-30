Molnupiravir treatment for COVID to cost approx. ₹3,000 per patient

The DCGI recently allowed 13 Indian drug companies to manufacture country’s first anti-viral COVID-19 pill

The cost of treatment for COVID using tablet Molnupiravir would be around ₹3,000 per patient with each pill costing anything between ₹ 40 and ₹ 75.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) recently gave its nod to 13 Indian drug companies to manufacture India’s first anti-viral COVID-19 pill, Molnupiravir. The drug is recommended for adults suffering from COVID-19 and having less than 80 per cent oxygen saturation.

D Srinivasa Reddy, Managing director of Hyderabad-based Optimus Pharma, one of the 13 firms, told News18 that Molnupiravir is not a complex generic vis-à-vis Favipiravir, which was moderately complex. “For Favipiravir, we supplied the finished drug to around 22 drug makers across India. For Molnupiravir, we will be supplying the finished formulations to three pharma companies,” Reddy said.

Also read: Explained: What is Molnupiravir, the COVID ‘game-changer’?

Advertisement

Molnupiravir has been developed by US-based biotechnology company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in collaboration with US pharma giant Merck. Optimus Pharma has launched it in India under the brand name Molcovir. The firm is considered one of the fastest growing manufacturers in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosages in the Asia-Pacific region.

Molnupiravir has been launched in 200 milligram strength with a recommended dose of 800 milligram twice a day for five days. Therefore, the cost of entire treatment would come to around ₹1,600 to ₹3,000.

The oral pill will be manufactured by 13 Indian pharmaceutical companies including Torrent, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Natco, Mylan and Hetero.