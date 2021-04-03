Maharashtra to promote all Class 1 to 8 students without exams

Maharashtra will promote all Class 1 to 8 students to the next level without any exams, “in view of the ongoing situation” due to COVID-19, Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad said on Saturday.

A decision regarding Class 9 and 11 students will soon be taken, she said in a Twitter statement.

Schools in Maharashtra have been shut since March 2020. The decision to promote students has been taken because of the loss of academic hours.

Class 9 and 11 students have demanded online exams as their entire academic year has been held online.

Meanwhile, the state will hold 10th and 12th exams as per schedule. The board has allowed students to take exams in their respective schools. Those affected by COVID can appear for special exams in June. Every year around 30 lakh students appear for the state board exams.

India has recorded 89,129 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total caseload to 12,392,260, according to the Union health ministry. Maharashtra recorded 47,827 cases, pushing the statewide tally to 2,904,076.

With the state witnessing record surge, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned he could announce stricter curbs soon.