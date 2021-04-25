Maharashtra latest state to promise residents free vaccines

The state will soon float global tenders for vaccinations, says minister

Maharashtra will vaccinate all its residents against COVID-19 for free, state minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

The state will soon float global tenders for vaccines, he said.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country by COVID, has been reporting more than 60,000 daily coronavirus cases for the past few days.

Advertisement

Also read: Second wave has shaken country, defeating it main priority: Modi

Earlier this week, state minister Aaditya Thackeray had said at an NDTV summit that Maharashtra was expecting a third wave of COVID-19 soon and was preparing accordingly.

Till April 19, Maharashtra had inoculated 1,22,83,050 people. 14,09,16,417 vaccine doses have been administered through 20,19,263 sessions, the Centre’s provisional report showed.

Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Haryana have all promised free vaccines for adults.

India has been witnessing a unprecedented spike in COVID cases as the deadly second waves sweeps through the country.