Maharashtra: Fresh restrictions after cases shoot up to 40,000+

Banning gatherings of more than five people, the government said only vaccinated people will be allowed to use public transport. Schools and colleges will be shut till February 15.

The Maharashtra government has imposed fresh restrictions after COVID cases shot up to 41,434 on Saturday. Mumbai alone recorded 20,318 cases in the last 24 hours.

Shopping malls, market complexes, cinema halls can work with 50 per cent capacity. Salons, sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, spas and wellness centres won’t be allowed to operate.

“We again stand at a juncture where we are battling a COVID wave. Without discussing how dangerous this new variant may or may not be, let us ensure the safety of one another. I earnestly request you to get vaccinated & mask up as it is the most effective way to fight the virus,” tweeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

I reiterate that we want to curtail unnecessary crowding but not impose any lockdown. The fact is that no restrictions will be effective unless we all adhere to COVID protocols. I request you to be vigilant about the symptoms and seek medical advice at the earliest. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 8, 2022

Last month, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said fresh lockdown would be imposed in Maharashtra if the demand for medical oxygen touched 800 metric tonne a day.