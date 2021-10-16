Live! Is India prepared for COVID-19 third wave? Join the discussion

In the past few weeks several experts, including the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, K VijayRaghavan, have said a third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable, although its timing cannot be predicted

In the past few weeks several experts, including the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, K VijayRaghavan, have said a third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable, although its timing cannot be predicted.

The devastating second wave of the pandemic, which overwhelmed India’s health infrastructure and led to hundreds of thousands of deaths, many uncounted, was squarely blamed on the Modi-led government’s ineptitude and failure to heed warnings.

What lessons has the government learned from its past failures, and is India prepared for a third wave? That is the subject of The Federal’s ongoing webinar series, to be held at 6pm on Saturday (October 16).

The webinar is moderated by Srinivasan S, editor-in-chief, The Federal, and attended by Malini Aisola, co-convenor, All India Drug Action Network; Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, public policy and health system specialist, New Delhi; Sundararaman T, former executive director, National Health Systems Resource Centre; V Sridhar, senior journalist; and Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology as well as director of the Centre for Climate Change and Sustainability, Ashoka University.