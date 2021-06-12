Kashmir night vaccination drive a success as Valley sees jab rate spike

The night doorstep vaccination drive launched by the healthcare administration in three remote villages of Bandipora in Kashmir has been successful in convincing a lot of villagers to take the jab.

Dr Masrat Iqbal, Block Medical Officer (BMO), Bandipora, said to The New Indian Express that the authorities had to change the vaccination strategy and start doorstep vaccination for the convenience of the people.

“Had we not launched night vaccination, we would not have been able to vaccinate a large population of the district,” he said.

The villagers in these remote areas, especially the three villages of Kudara, Chandaji, and Sumla, usually go out to graze their cattle during the daytime and return back only in the evening. The vaccination slots of 7-11 pm have been reserved by the authorities for these people.

Thanks to the special drive, Dr Iqbal said 370 out of 500 villagers have been vaccinated in the age group of above 45 years. The registration of more than 1000 villagers, in the 18-45-year age group, was currently going on. He also said that the drive was aimed at achieving 100 percent vaccination in the north Kashmir district.

After running short of vaccines for more than a week and also recording zero vaccines for a day in May, and after initial hesitancy among the people surrounding the vaccines, the vaccination rate in Kashmir in the age group of above 45 years has gone up to 70 percent, which is more than the national average.

Also, on June 9, a remote village called Weyan, in the same Bandipora district became the first in the country to achieve a 100 percent adult vaccination rate.