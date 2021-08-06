Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for Class 9 to 12

The Karnataka government said that a decision on restarting classes 1 to 8 will be taken after taking stock of the pandemic situation

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Friday (August 6) decided to reopen schools and colleges for classes 9 to 12.

Schools and PUC colleges (9th to 12th) in Karnataka will restart from August 23 with classes to be held on alternate days. On the other hand, the M K Stalin government in Tamil Nadu too has decided to open schools and colleges for classes 9 to 12 from September 1.

The Karnataka government has said that a decision on resuming classes 1 to 8 will be taken after taking stock of the pandemic situation.

The Bommai government has also decided to impose night curfew along with weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra. The weekend curfew, starting Friday 9 pm (August 6) till Monday 5 am, will be imposed in eight border districts — Bidar, Kalaburgi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai after a meeting with the COVID advisory committee and other senior officials.

Talking to the media in Delhi, the CM had said: “We have to tighten our borders. We have to make compulsory COVID testing and vaccination the norm”. The new CM said further strengthening the state’s health infrastructure is his priority. “We need to take measures to further strengthen our health infrastructure. The priority is to stop the spread of the disease,” he said.

Karnataka on Thursday (August 5) reported 1,785 fresh COVID cases and 25 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29.13 lakh and the toll to 36,705. The day also saw 1,651 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,52,368.

Out of 1,785 new cases reported on August 5, 414 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 554 discharges and only five deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is at 24,414.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.10 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.40 per cent. Out of 25 deaths reported on August 5, five are from Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada and Kolar 3, Mandya, Mysuru and Udupi 2, followed by others.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 414, Dakshina Kannada 337, Udupi 134, Hassan 125, Mysuru 105, Kodagu 100, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,29,340, followed by Mysuru 1,73,599 and Tumkur 1,18,136.