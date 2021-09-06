Invoke local traditions to overcome vaccine hesitancy: Modi urges health workers

During an interaction with health workers from Himachal Pradesh, the PM narrated how a local deity was invoked in a Himachali village to convince people to shed their vaccine hesitancy.

At a time when vaccine hesitancy, especially in rural pockets of the country, has posed a major hurdle in the Centre’s COVID vaccination programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged health workers to use local traditions to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated.

Modi also appreciated the tireless efforts of COVID warriors, including doctors, paramedical staff, Asha and Anganwadi workers, and teachers.

“Himachal Pradesh has made the vaccination drive successful through public participation and public dialogue,” he said. He said the state achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination target even in its remote areas like Dodra Kwar in Shimla district and tribal district Lahaul-Spiti by working as a team.

Health workers also narrated their challenges and of finally being able to convince residents to take vaccines.

“In Malana village, we had to invoke the local deity and seek his approval for the vaccination drive,” Nirma Devi, an ASHA worker told Modi during the interaction.

Nawang Upashak, a spiritual leader from Lahul-Spiti told Modi how he stumbled upon the idea of circulating the videos of the Dalai Lama getting vaccinated and the same worked wonders in encouraging people to take the shot.

Modi during the interaction told health workers that the country is administering a record 1.25 crore COVID vaccine shots every day, stressing that this figure is higher than the entire population of several countries.

“India is creating a record by administering 1.25 crore vaccines every day. The number of vaccines administered in a single day by India is more than the entire population of several countries,” Modi said apparently referring to a landmark figure reached recently.

Modi said Himachal Pradesh has become a “champion” by being the first state to administer the first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible people despite logistic difficulties and about 30 per cent of its residents have got their second dose as well.

Sikkim, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli too have achieved this target and several other states are approaching it, he said.

Lauding Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the prime minister said ensuring fast pace of vaccination without any wastage is a “big achievement” for the hill state.

Modi said this success of Himachal Pradesh has instilled confidence in the country, on its path to become self-reliant.

