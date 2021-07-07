Burning sensation in gallbladder is the newest post-COVID complication

India’s possibly first case was reported in Delhi’s Moolchand Medcity Hospital, however, some cases of the post-COVID complication have been reported in Europe too

After black and yellow fungus, inflammation in the gallbladder has emerged as the latest post-COVID complication, says a report by The Times of India, which cited an example of a 48-year-old woman in Delhi who developed the problem after recovering from coronavirus infection recently.

Doctors say usually such inflammation happens when stones block the tube leading from the gallbladder to the small intestine.

The Times of India quoted doctors at Delhi’s Moolchand Medcity Hospital to say the woman patient had no history of gallbladder-related disease.

As per a Journal of Hepatology, cases of gallbladder inflammation after recovering from COVID were reported in other countries too. A hospital in Geneva registered two such cases.

COVID and vaccination updates

India reported less than 40,000 (39,796) daily new cases on Monday (July 5). Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since eight continuous days.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country’s Active Caseload on July 5 stands at 4,82,071.

A net decline of 3,279 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.58% of the country’s total positive cases.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 35.28 crore on Monday. A total of 35,28,92,046 vaccine doses have been administered through 46,34,986 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Monday. 14,81,583 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

New vaccines coming

US’ Moderna Covid-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine should reach India this week, stated news agency ANI on Monday. The agency quoted Union health officials to say that Moderna shots will be available in hospitals by July 15.

Another US major, Pfizer has delayed launching its vaccine in India even as India’s drug regulator, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) asked the company to apply for license to manufacture in India at the earliest. In June, company CEO Albert Bourla had said that it is in final stages of approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India.

“Pfizer is negotiating as far as the various clauses are concerned and they are very close to reaching an agreement with the government. Once that is done then we will shortly be able to have these vaccines in our country. Negotiation with the company is going on. I am sure they are reaching the final stage now,” AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria told Times Now.

India’s national vaccination drive began on January 16, 20201 with Covishield and Covaxin. Russia’s Sputnik V has already entered the vast Indian vaccine market.