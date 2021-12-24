India’s Omicron tally jumps 122 cases in 24 hours; case count stands at 358

While experts do not admit that local transmission has begun, 1/4th of the total Omicron patients were found to have no travel history

India’s Omicron case count reached 358 with one third of the cases being reported in last 24 hours – a significant jump since the rapidly spreading variant was first found in South Africa last month. A total of 114 patients have got discharge till Friday (December 24) evening, said the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra tops the chart with 88 cases, followed by Delhi with 67 cases. Telangana has reported 38 cases, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31, Gujarat 30, Kerala 27 and Rajasthan recorded 22 cases. Among other states, Haryana has 4 cases, Odisha 4, Jammu and Kashmir 3, West Bengal 3, Andhra Pradesh 2, Uttar Pradesh 2, and one each in Chandigarh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

In Maharashtra, a state health official said that 13 of the 88 patients are children, but all are asymptomatic. Even in the adults, not a single case falls even in the moderate category, with most of them showing symptoms like mild fever.

A week back, India’s Omicron count was 100; on Tuesday (December 21) it crossed 200. While experts have so far shied away from admitting that local transmission has begun, it was observed that 1/4th of the total Omicron patients had no travel history. Besides, 90% of all Omicron patients in India were fully vaccinated, which has put a question mark on the efficacy of the COVID vaccine. This implies that the new variant of concern has remarkable resistance to the vaccine, which further gives reasons to believe that a booster dose may be required – sooner or later.

Developed countries like the US, the UK and Australia have started administering booster shots while Israel is planning to give fourth shot to its citizens above 60.

India, meanwhile, has not spelled out its plan for booster doses. Currently, Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are being administered in India.

Globally, Omicron caseload has gone above 1.5 lakh cases in over 100 countries. The UK (over 90,000) and Denmark (30,000+) have been the worst affected. A total of 26 deaths have been attributed to the new strain.

A total of 140.31 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India’s active caseload currently stands at 77,516. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.22%; lowest since March 2020. Recovery rate currently stands at 98.40%, which is the highest since March 2020.

Daily positivity rate is 0.57%, which is less than 2% for last 81 days