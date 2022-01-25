India’s daily COVID cases slump to 2.55L; infection tally touches 3.9 crore

A reduction of 12,493 cases has been recorded in total active cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry

The single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in India declined to 2,55,874, after hovering over 3 lakh cases for five consecutive days. The country’s total tally of cases now stands at 3,97,99,202.

The death toll has climbed to 4,90,462 with 614 daily fatalities, the Union Health ministry data updated at 8 am on Tuesday stated.

The ministry said that the active cases have decreased to 22,36,842 and comprise 5.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.15 per cent.

A reduction of 12,493 cases has been recorded in active cases in a span of 24 hours.

Advertisement

Also read: Dangerous to assume it’s endgame in pandemic, Omicron last variant: WHO chief

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.52 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 17.17 per cent, according to the Health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 3,70,71,898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far is over 162.92 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23 last year.

The 614 new fatalities include 171 from Kerala, 46 from Tamil Nadu and 45 from Punjab, the data stated.

Also read: India’s R-value drops, 3rd wave peak likely in next 14 days: IIT analysis

A total of 4,90,462 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,42,151 from Maharashtra, 51,987 from Kerala, 38,614 from Karnataka, 37,264 from Tamil Nadu, 25,650 from Delhi, 23,073 from Uttar Pradesh, and 20,375 from West Bengal.

The Health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

(With inputs from agencies)