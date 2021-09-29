India’s active COVID-19 cases decline to 2.82 lakh, lowest in 194 days

India recorded 8,870 fresh cases and 378 deaths in a single day

The active COVID-19 cases in India declined to 2,82,520, which is the lowest in 194 days, while the daily rise in COVID-19 cases remained below 20,000 for the second consecutive day. According to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday, India recorded 8,870 fresh cases in a single day, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 3,37,16,451.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,751 with 378 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday. The 378 new fatalities include 149 from Kerala, 64 from Haryana and 60 from Maharashtra. The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“The active cases comprise 0.84 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.83 percent, the highest since March 2020,” the ministry said.

A decrease of 9,686 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload, in a span of 24 hours.

More than 15,04,713 tests were conducted on Tuesday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 56,74,50,185.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.25 percent. It has been less than three percent for the last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.82 percent. It has been below three percent for the last 96 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,86,180, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 percent.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in the country so far, under the nationwide vaccination drive, has exceeded 87.66 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 and it crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

