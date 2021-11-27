India’s active caseload comes down to 1.07 lakh, lowest in 541 days

At 1,07,019 active Covid-19 cases as on Saturday (November 27), India recorded its lowest active numbers in 541 days, the Union health ministry said. This is 3,114 cases less than the previous day.

The country registered 8,318 new coronavirus infections on the day, which took the total number of cases recorded to 3,45,63,749.

With 465 deaths, the toll due to the Covid-19 disease rose to 4,67,933, as per the data updated at 8 am.

Daily cases have been less than 20,000 for 50 days and less than 50,000 for 153 consecutive days.

The daily positivity rate also showed a downward trend recording 0.86 per cent on Saturday. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 54 days and below 1 per cent for 13 days.

Also read: Number of COVID cases at Karnataka medical college climbs to 281

The number of recoveries surged to 3,39,88,797 even as the vaccination drive across the country crossed 121.06 crore cumulative doses, with 43.34 crore having taken both the doses.

However, the health ministry in India and healthcare officials are keeping their fingers crossed as a new variant, B.1.1.529, emerging from South Africa and named Omicron with a large number of mutations has raised concerns.

Travellers from South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and nearby African countries are being restricted.