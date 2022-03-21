India reports 1,549 fresh COVID-19 cases, national recovery rate at 98.74%

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,16,510 with 31 daily fatalities, while the active cases have further declined to 25,106, according to the Union Health Ministry data

India reported 1,549 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the infection tally to 4,30,09,390, while the active cases have further declined to 25,106.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,16,510 with 31 daily fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent.

A reduction of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

“The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.40 per cent,” according to the Health ministry.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,84,499 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.30 crore cumulative tests.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 4,24,67,774, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 181.24 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

The 31 new fatalities include 24 from Kerala.

A total of 5,16,510 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,767 from Maharashtra, 67,339 from Kerala, 40,037 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,147 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,194 deaths from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

