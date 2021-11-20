India reports 10K COVID-19 cases in a day, active cases down to 1.24 lakh

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 43 days in a row, and less than 50,000 for 146 consecutive days

India’s COVID-19 infection tally rose by 10,302 in a day to reach 3,44,99,925, while the number of active cases declined to 1,24,868 during the same period, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 4,65,349 with 267 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

“Active cases decreased by 1,752 in 24 hours and now comprise 0.36 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. Also, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.29 percent, the highest since March last year,” the Health Ministry said.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 43 days in a row, and less than 50,000 for 146 consecutive days. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96 percent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 47 days. The weekly positivity rate was 0.93 percent. It has been below two per cent for the last 57 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,09,708, while the case fatality rate was 1.35 percent.

So far, over 115.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

India’s COVID-19 case tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

