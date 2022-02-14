India records 34,113 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate up to 97.68%

The number of active cases has declined to 4,78,882, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections

India reported 34,113 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, which took the total cases tally to 4,26,65,534.

Daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for eight consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,011 with 346 more fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday stated.

The number of active cases has declined to 4,78,882, comprising 1.12 per cent of the total infections. The active cases dropped below five lakhs after 37 days.

Advertisement

“The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 97.68 per cent,” the ministry said.

Also read: Vitamin D deficiency can increase severity of COVID infection: Experts

A reduction of 58,163 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.19 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.99 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease has surged to 4,16,77,641, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 172.95 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.

The 346 new fatalities include 146 from Kerala and 27 each from Karnataka and West Bengal.

Also read: WHO chief says COVID ‘acute phase’ may end this year if…

Of the 5,09,011 deaths reported in the country so far, 1,43,404 were from Maharashtra, 62,199 from Kerala, 39,640 from Karnataka, 37,915 from Tamil Nadu, 26,072 from Delhi, 23,398 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,017 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)