India records 180 new Omicron cases in a day, total tally up to 961

India recorded the highest single day rise of Omicron infections with 180 fresh cases, taking the total tally of Omicron cases in the country to 961, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The 961 cases have been detected across 22 states and UTs so far, and 320 people have recovered or migrated.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases, followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65, and Telangana 62.

Meanwhile, the daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 13,000 mark after around 49 days, taking the total tally to 3,48,22,040, while the active cases increased to 82,402, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,80,860, with 268 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A total of 13,091 new coronavirus infections were reported in a span of 24 hours on November 11. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 63 days now.

“The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent,” the ministry said.

An increase of 5,400 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 87 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.76 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 46 days.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,58,778, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 143.83 crore.

India’s COVID-19 tally surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 268 new fatalities include 211 from Kerala and 20 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,80,860 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,496 from Maharashtra, 47,277 from Kerala, 38,324 from Karnataka, 36,758 from Tamil Nadu, 25,107 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,745 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(With inputs from Agencies)