India logs 1,890 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in 149 days

The Union health ministry data showed that 1,890 new coronavirus cases was recorded in a single day, which happens to be the highest in 149 days

India has logged the highest number of daily COVID cases in the past 149 days, according to data by Union health ministry, which was updated on Sunday (March 26).

The data showed that 1,890 new coronavirus cases was recorded in a single day, which happens to be the highest in 149 days. While the active cases increased to 9,433. The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year.

Also read: COVID-19: India records 1,590 fresh cases, highest in 146 days

The death toll has increased to 5,30,831 with seven deaths. While two deaths each were reported by Maharashtra and Gujarat in a span of 24 hours, three were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Advertisement

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56 per cent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.29 per cent. The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147).

Also read: COVID-19 infection can change structure of our genes: Study

The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,41,63,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.65 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.