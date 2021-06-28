India goes past US in number of vaccines administered

However, only 17.21 lakh vaccine doses were given on June 27, much less than 90 lakh plus doses given in a day on June 21

India went past the US not only in terms of COVID vaccine doses given till date but also the pace at which the drive has progressed so far.

Till June 28, India has administered 32,36,63,297 doses while US has given 32,33,27,328. The nationwide vaccination drive began in India on January 16 this year while in the US it started on December 14 last year.

The Centre plans to administer one crore doses every day. The government’s plan got a boost when it recorded 90-lakh plus vaccinations last Monday (June 21).

COVID updates for the last 24 hours

India reports 46,148new cases in last 24 hours.

2. Active caseload declines to 5,72,994

3. Active cases constitute 1.89% of total cases

4. 2,93,09,607 recovered all over the country

5. 58,578 patients recovered during the last 24 hours

6. Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 46th consecutive day

7. Recovery rate increases to 96.80%

8. Weekly positivity rate remains below 5%; currently at 2.81%

9. Daily positivity rate at 2.94%; less than 5% for 21 consecutive days

10. Testing capacity substantially ramped up. Total 40.63 crore tests conducted

While the vaccination is picking up pace again, the months of April and May saw a lot of fluctuations. Most number of doses (2.47 crore) in a week were administered between April 3 and 9. The rise could be attributed to the fact that it was the beginning of the second wave and people got scared. But with the emergence of new variants, the drive lost momentum throughout April and later in May. The lowest for a week was reported for May 15-May 21 when the vaccination numbers stood at 92 lakh – the number of doses given in a day (June 23).