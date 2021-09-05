In August, India’s COVID vaccine numbers were nearly double of G7 nations’

While India administered 180 million doses, the G7 nations put together administered just 101 doses, says Centre

In a sign that India is quickening its pace of COVID vaccination, the Centre said on Sunday that in August, the country administered more vaccine doses than all the G7 nations put together. The Group of Seven (G7) bloc comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

India administered 180 million vaccine doses in August, against 101 by the G7 nations. While Japan, which hosted the Olympic Games last month, administered 40 million doses, the US administered 23 million and France, 13 million. The rest were even fewer — Germany (9 million), Italy (8 million), the UK (5 million) and Canada (3 million).

Also read: ‘Mu’ strain of COVID: Everything you need to know

Advertisement

It may, however, be noted that some of the G7 members have already covered large portions of their respective populations under their vaccination drives.

Healthcare achievement

“Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority. #LargestVaccineDrive,” the Centre tweeted from its social media handle, MyGovIndia.

Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority. #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/ftvdHVIWMk — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 5, 2021

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) also said on Sunday that more than 4.37 crore unutilised COVID vaccine doses are lying with states and Union Territories (UT) to be administered.

Over 66.89 crore doses have been provided to the states and UTs till date under the direct state procurement category, a Mint report quoted a government release as saying. Another 1.56 crore doses are in the pipeline, it added.

“With over 68 crore vaccine doses administered so far, India is going strong in its fight against COVID,” said the Centre in another tweet.

With over 68 crore vaccine doses administered so far, India is going strong in its fight against COVID-19. Together, we’ll soon overcome this pandemic. Till then, take all the precautionary measures to stay protected from the virus. #IndiaFightsCorona @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/UYnmkthOUQ — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 5, 2021

Under the latest phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply 75% of the doses produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs free of cost, the report further said.

Cautioning on fake vaccines

Meanwhile, according to an NDTV report, the Centre has shared with states and UTs a list of parameters that can be used to ascertain the authenticity of the COVID vaccines made available to them. These include details on the label and colour, among other features, used by the manufacturer.

The MoHFW move follows concerns flagged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that counterfeit versions of AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccines are being circulated in the international market. Some are available in India too, according to media reports.

“It has been claimed that duplicate versions of Covishield vaccine were sold in the country. The Indian government is probing this claim and will take action if it found any substance to the allegations,” the report quoted Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya as saying recently.