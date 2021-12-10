Gujarat Omicron patient’s wife, brother-in-law test positive for variant

However, no other family member or students who visited the house have tested positive for COVID.

Gujarat now has three patients of the Omicron variant of COVID, as the wife and brother-in-law of an NRI man who had been found infected with the variant a week ago, also tested positive.

The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation (JMC) reported about the news cases on Friday. “Genome sequencing of swab samples at the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre in Gandhinagar has established that both the COVID-19 patients were also infected with the Omicron variant,” officials were quoted as saying in media reports.

A JMC note said the patients had been shifted to a special Omicron Ward created in the state-run Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital.

Officials have conducted the exercise of administering vaccines to people in the area who have not taken the first or second dose till date, the release added.

However, no other family member or students who used to visit the house of the brother-in-law for tuitions, tested positive for COVID during the contact-tracing exercise.

Detected in Africa last month, Omicron is in the news as it is believed to be more contagious than other COVID strains and has been declared a “variant of concern” by the WHO.

Gujarat’s first Omicron patient, the 72-year-old NRI man, had arrived from Zimbabwe – one of the countries categorised as ‘at-risk’ by the central government. He was found infected with the Omicron strain on December 4.

Following the diagnosis, the JMC had declared the society in which the family resides a micro-containment zone and restricted the movement of people.

(With inputs from Agencies)