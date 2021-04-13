Govt to fast-track nod for foreign jabs as vaccination count nears 11 crore

National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 recommends that shots already given emergency nod abroad could be granted approval in the country

As India on Tuesday (April 13) vaccinated 10.85 crore of its more than 136 crore population – as per Health Ministry estimates – against COVID-19, the government appeared to be moving ahead with fast-tracking approval of some foreign-produced shots that have been given emergency use authorization abroad. This comes close on the heels of Russian Sputinik V vaccine being already given such an approval.

“The NEGVAC (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19), after comprehensive deliberation, recommended that vaccines for COVID-19, which have been developed and are being manufactured in foreign countries and which have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) may be granted emergency use approval in India,” the government said.

The government move on foreign vaccines came after a meeting of NEGVAC on April 11. The Centre has accepted the NEGVAC recommendation. The government says the decision will pave the way for imports as well as production in India of those vaccines which have already been received such authorization in other countries.

The countrywide inoculation campaign began on January 16 this year, and healthcare and frontline workers received the vaccine shot in the first phase. The drive was expanded to include those above the age of 60 and 45 years with comorbidities. From April 1, the government launched the drive for everyone above the age of 45 years.

Meanwhile, India’s daily new cases continue to rise. A total of 1,61,736 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours on April 13. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases. India’s total active caseload has reached 12,64,698 which now comprises 9.24 per cent of the country’s total infections.

A net increase of 63,689 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85 per cent of India’s total Active Cases.

