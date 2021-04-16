Government initiates steps to import oxygen supplies as cases surge

Despite the rising second wave, vaccinations continue to slow down, causing concern.

As India registered yet another day of record high cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the government initiated steps to import much-needed oxygen supplies for patients, while the CISCE board postponed 12th standard exams. Despite the rising second wave, vaccinations continued to slow down, causing concern.

The Kumbh mela saw the exit of sections of sadhus following the death due to Covid-19 of a prominent seer even as Uttar Pradesh upped penalties for those flouting Covid appropriate protocols.

India recorded a high of 2,17,353 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,185 related deaths on Friday. It was the second straight day that the country recorded more than two lakh new cases.

Even as cases hit record peaks, the country’s daily vaccinations slowed from their record high. Vaccinations peaked at 4.5 million doses on April 5 but have averaged about 3 million a day since then, according to the government’s Co-Win portal. The country has 30 million (3 crore) doses in stock. Going by the speed of the drive, that is enough to last just 10 days, said the central government.

In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the efforts being made by the government to import medical grade oxygen to bridge the demand-supply gap amid the surge. At a meeting comprising officials from several ministries, Modi suggested that production of medical oxygen should be scaled up.

The review came a day after the Centre identified 12 states – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan – as having high Covid “burden”. These states will be provided 4,880 tonnes, 5,619 tonnes and 6,593 tonnes oxygen on April 20, April 25 and April 30, the Centre said on Thursday, adding it will also import oxygen from abroad.

Meanwhile, joining other boards like the CBSE, the CISCE ( Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) , on Friday postponed the 12th standard board exams. It also put off the 10th standard exams giving students the option of appearing for it offline or going for an alternative assessment method. It will decide on fresh dates for the exams in June 2021, said a CISCE statement.

As the Covid-19 second wave spread relentlessly, on Friday several senior politicians in the country were among those to test positive, including Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (who had already once recovered from COVID), and Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Digvjaya Singh.

In Haridwar, Uttarakhand, which is hosting the Kumbh Mela, a prominent section of the sadhus assembled at the banks of the Ganga said it would exit the mela site. The Niranjani Akhara, one of the largest Naga sanyasi orders and said to be the second most powerful after the Juna Akhara, took the decision following the death of a senior seer from COVID-related complications. The akhara said it will not take part in the next Shahi Snan on April 27 and had told its followers to leave the campus.

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the government announced a lockdown on Sunday in all districts and said those caught without masks would have to pay a fine of ₹1,000. Repeat offenders would have to pay a penalty of ₹10,000, it said.

During an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from his residence, it was also decided that cases would be filed against hospitals that refuse admission to COVID-19 patients.