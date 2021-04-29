Get ready for third COVID inoculation from May 1: Registration starts

From 4pm on April 28, all adult Indians can register on Co-WIN portal and its Aarogya Setu app

On a day when India registered another record number of 3.6 lakh COVID patients and a death figure of 3,293, the third vaccination drive, set to roll out from May 1, is ready for sign-up from Wednesday (April 28): All Indians aged either 18 or above can register for inoculation on government’s online Co-WIN portal and its Aarogya Setu app. There won’t be any walk-in registration in this phase.

“Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 pm on 28th April. Appointments at State government centers and private ones depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus”,: Aarogya Setu informed in a tweet.

Here’s how you can register through CoWIN portal:

* Go to CoWIN website and click on register/sign in yourself.

*. Add your mobile number and click on Get OTP. After receiving the OTP, type the digits on the site, and click on ‘verify’.

*. Enter all your details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth on the ‘Register for Vaccination’ page. Once this is done, click ‘Register’.

*. After you register, you will get the option to schedule an appointment. Click on ‘Schedule’ next to the name of the person registered.

*. Add your pin code and click on Search. The centres in the added pin code will appear.

*. Select the date and time and click on ‘confirm’.

Users can add up to four members through one login and can reschedule an appointment.

Under the third phase, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Centre. They would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

The Centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far — frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

The Serum Institute of India has put Covishield cost at ₹400 per dose for states and ₹600 per dose for private hospitals. Bharat Biotech will sell its Covaxin at ₹600 per dose to states and ₹1,200 per dose to private hospitals. The Centre has asked the drug makers to lower their prices.

India’s daily COVID cases have pushed the total to over 1.79 crore. Maharashtra remains the worst hit, reporting a record 895 new Covid-linked deaths and over 66,000 new cases. Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have the most number of infections.