Is a gap of 12-16 weeks between two Covishield doses good? Experts advise

Doctors suggest there is no reason to get anxious about when to take the second jab as a time span of six months is good for body

The Centre’s new directive increasing the gap between two Covishield doses to 12-16 weeks has only increased people’s confusion. This because the UK recently reduced the gap between two doses from 12 weeks to eight weeks.

Doctors suggest that for a non-infected person it is absolutely fine to take the second dose in a gap of six months. “Vaccine doses will be safe no matter when they are taken, but will not provide any great benefit if given within less than a month or so of the previous dose,” Dr Satyajit Rath of New Delhi’s National Institute of Immunology (NII), told PTI.

Meanwhile, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has suggested that people who tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered should wait for six to nine months after infection to get their first vaccine dose.

UK reduced the gap between two doses, but we increased it. Why?

Doctors say it won’t be fair to compare India’s condition with that of the UK. Dr Satyajit Rath said vaccine dosing is quite flexible. “Once four weeks have passed, the next dose can be taken whenever practicable, until six months,” he said.

Immunologist Vineeta Bal, who works at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, told PTI that said such decisions (to increase or reduce gap between jabs) are taken based on the prevailing situation in that country. “There is no Yes or No answer to whether they will have any consequence on tackling the variant better,” Bal said.

“It is quite possible that in a particular country an increased window will enable more people to be vaccinated while in the other, a decreased gap will accelerate the pace of inoculation,” she said.

Bal, however, said that a vaccine triggered immune response will decline as time goes by. She said that we can expect it to reach the baseline level at the end of 12-16 weeks. “It is not a bad idea to take the second jab after a gap of 12-16 weeks,” Bal said.

A study done on Covishield in the UK has shown that the vaccine’s second dose gives best results after a gap of 12-16 weeks, said Dr Rath.

Are we getting too restless about vaccination?

Immunologist Vineeta Bal said there is no reason to get anxious as long as there is assurance that every person will get both doses in time.

Dr Rath said that increasing gap between doses means there are good antibody levels in people who have recovered from COVID and that they can do without a vaccine at least for six months.

“People need not hurry in taking a jab after recovering from the infection. Let the body heal completely. They can easily wait for three months,” said an ear nose throat (ENT) specialist.