Frequent flyers, take note: Vaccinated Travel Lanes are here to stay

Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) is a dedicated travel corridor for passengers with Vaccinated Travel Pass

The COVID pandemic has hit the airline industry badly. So much so that countries and airport authorities have tried several ways like air bubbles, vaccine passports etc. to open up travel between countries. Singapore has come up with a novel idea – Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) – to make it possible for people to travel to and from the country with ease.

Agreements with Germany and Brunei Darussalam

Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) is nothing but dedicated travel corridor for fully vaccinated travellers. To start with, Singapore will allow fully vaccinated passengers from Germany and Brunei Darussalam to arrive in the country or leave the country without quarantine requirements. The VLTs are likely to be opened up for more countries in the days to come.

Special flights operating on designated lanes will carry passengers with Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) issued by the Singapore government. Such a pass will be issued starting September 1 for travel from September 8 onwards on the specified flights. Singapore citizens need not apply for the VTP to travel back home under the VTL, but must show their vaccination status on the HealthHub app or present proof of their vaccination issued by the Singapore Government or the German Government.

An individual will be considered for Vaccinated Travel Pass 14 days after full vaccination of a jab approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Travelers who have taken both doses of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield will be considered eligible for VTP.

Conditions to apply for a VTP

A traveller can apply for a VTP between seven and 30 calendar days before the date of travel. The quarantine rule does not apply to a VTP passenger, but an RT-PCR test done 48 hours ahead of the scheduled departure time is still needed. Most importantly, travellers to Singapore must have only been to their country or region of departure and/or Singapore in the last 21 consecutive days before departing for Singapore, guidelines issued for issuing VTP read.

Having a VTP is a must for passengers travelling between Singapore and Germany (by Lufthansa and Singapore Airlines) and between Singapore and Brunei Darussalam (by Royal Brunei Airlines and Singapore Airlines). That doesn’t mean passengers on other flights from other countries cannot enter Singapore. However, they will be subject to stringent quarantine measures upon arrival in the country.