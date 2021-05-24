First yellow fungus case; AIIMS chief cautions naming infections by colour

Currently, there is a case of a 45-year-old patient, a resident of Sanjay Nagar in Harsh Hospital, Ghaziabad, who is suffering from 'yellow fungus' as well as black and white fungus.

After a surge in black fungus cases and most recently, the emergence of white fungus cases, India has now recorded a new kind of fungal infection known as the yellow fungus. The nature and pathology of the disease is yet to be confirmed by public health experts or the government, said an Economic Times report.

Currently, there is a case of a 45-year-old patient, a resident of Sanjay Nagar in Harsh Hospital, Ghaziabad, who is suffering from ‘yellow fungus’ as well as black and white fungus. However, Times of India reported quoting experts that this yellow fungus infection is more dangerous than the black and white infection because it affects the internal organs. It leads to leaking pus and a situation in which wounds won’t heal easily. In some severe cases, it can lead to organ failure and acute necrosis, added the report.

AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria addressing the government’s COVID’s briefing, however said that “many terms” were being used for fungal infections in COVID patients and these could be misleading. “Labelling the same fungus with names of different colours can create confusion,” said Dr Guleria, reported India Today. Most of the cases of fungal infections among COVID-19 patients have been the black fungus or Mucormycosis. It has been on the rise among recovering COVID patients in various states and close to 10,000 cases have been reported across the country, said Dr Guleria. “In general, the types of fungus we are mostly seeing are Mucormycosis, Candida and Aspergillosis, and it is being seen in people with weak immunity,” Dr Guleria told the media. The Candida infection has been linked with white fungus in recent reports and it affects the lungs and is less deadlier than the black fungus. Referring to precautions, Dr Guleria said tubing of oxygen should be clean and water being used for humidification should be sterile. Headaches, crusting in the nose, nosebleeds, swelling below one eye were some of the warning signs of mucormycosis, he added. Also read: After black fungus, cases of white fungus worry doctors, patients

Fungal infections of this kind happen due to poor hygiene contaminated resources (including food), overuse of steroids, antibacterial medications or poor oxygen use, said the Times of India report. Patients with co-morbidities or people who use immunity suppressing medications continued to be a greater risk of catching this infection.

Yellow fungus symptoms

Since the yellow fungal infection spreads internally and weighs heavily on vital organs, patients can feel acute lethargy, fatigue and exhaustion. It can also disturb your digestion, as patients have reported symptoms such as loss of appetite, poor eating habits all of a sudden, added the TOI report.

Experts said that serious cases of yellow fungus could also result in a patient suffering from red, sunken eyes, slow healing of wounds and eventual necrosis, in some cases. Currently, Amphotericin B injection, an antifungal medicine is the only known treatment therapy for fighting the infection.

Meanwhile, concerned about the rising number of black fungus cases, experts in Karnataka will now study whether its rise is linked to the use of industrial oxygen and its possible contamination. Also, black fungus cases are not spotted in other COVID-hit countries, but they are occurring only in India, said experts.