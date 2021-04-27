‘Set your house in order… or will ask Centre to takeover’, Delhi HC warns Kejriwal govt

The court took the Delhi government to task over its failure to curb black-marketing of oxygen cylinders

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday (April 27) pulled up the Kejriwal government in Delhi for failing to check black-marketing of oxygen cylinders and essential medicines required to test COVID-19 patients.

“Set your house in order. If you cannot manage it, we will ask the central government to takeover,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli warned.

The court made the observation in the wake of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital’s complaint that it is not possible to follow the Delhi government’s directives which makes it mandatory for them to provide a patient with oxygen and medicine within 10-15 minutes of a admission in the emergency ward.

“This is a mess that the state government has been unable to resolve,” the court observed.

“Are you aware of black-marketing? Is it a good human gesture? You have the power, take action against those engaging in black marketing of oxygen cylinders and medicines,” the court said further.

The Delhi HC is hearing a case pertaining to sudden surge in COVID cases in the NCR Region and the mismanagement thereof. Supply of medical oxygen, availability of medication, vaccination and sufficient beds in hospitals are some of the subjects that will be taken up during the hearing, which is still on.

5-star hotel for HC judges?

The Delhi High Court also asked the Delhi government to explain why it passed an order assigning a prominent hotel in the national specifically for judges.

On Monday (April 26), the Delhi government passed an order that said 100 rooms at Hotel Ashoka had been booked for High Court judges and their families.

“When did we ask for a 100-bed facility at a five-star hotel? We had only said if a judicial officer or a judge or their family is infected, they should get hospital admission. Why did you cause this sort of a controversy? ” the High Court reprimanded the Delhi Government.

When the Delhi government said such a perception was created by the media, the court said, “Can you imagine that we can ask for something like this. People are not getting hospitals and we are asking you for beds in luxury hotels. Media is not wrong. Your order is wrong.”