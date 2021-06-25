Delhi asked for four times the oxygen it needed, says SC audit panel

Blaming four hospitals for skewing oxygen requirement, the committee said after “recalculation” it was found that 183 hospitals needed 209 MT of oxygen while the government had demanded 1140 MT

Reporting “gross discrepancy” in the actual consumption of medical oxygen against the calculated consumption, a Supreme Court-appointed oxygen audit committee has said that the Delhi government sought four times more of the lifesaving gas than what was required.

“The Delhi government’s claim of 1,140 metric tonnes was four times the calculated consumption as per bed formula, which was 289 MT only,” said the interim report submitted by the audit committee to the apex court.

The committee is headed by AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and includes Delhi government’s principal secretary Bhupinder Bhalla, Max Healthcare director Sandeep Buddhiraja and joint secretary of Union Jal Shakti Ministry Subodh Yadav.

The committee said the Delhi government’s “exaggerated” requirement affected oxygen supply to other states.

The panel identified four hospitals – Singhal, Aryan Asaf Ali, ESIC Model and Liferay – that had made high, yet erroneous claims of liquid medical oxygen consumption.

“…the claims appeared to be clearly erroneous leading to extremely skewed info and significantly higher oxygen requirement for Delhi,” the report said.

The panel said that after “recalculation”, while the “actual consumption of 183 hospitals as per data from Delhi government was 1140 MT,” the actual consumption “after correcting erroneous reporting by 4 hospitals” was 209 MT.

The claim is supported by Delhi government data which says that the oxygen consumption was limited to 350MT between April 29 and May 10.