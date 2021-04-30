COVID spread deadlier in southern Maharashtra than rest of the state

Four districts in southern part of the state report more than 2.5 per cent fatality rate

Southern districts of Maharashtra are experiencing deadlier spread of COVID pandemic than in Pune or Mumbai as the fatality rate in these districts has remained above 2 per cent for the last few days, according to the official data. While the fatality rate in Pune was 1.1 per cent, in Mumbai it was 2 per cent as of April 27.

While the whole focus of the coronavirus coverage in Maharashtra remains on the two main metros – Mumbai and Pune – the rest of the state is reeling under crisis worse than in these two cities, shows the official data.

The fatality rate is the number of patients who succumb to death out of every hundred infected persons. A higher fatality rate means deadlier spread of the virus.

Advertisement

Kolhapur has the highest fatality rate of 2.8 per cent which, in simple terms, mean that about 9 persons are dying out of every 300 patients. It is followed by neighbouring districts of Sangli and Ratnagiri. These districts have a fatality rate of 2.7 and 2.5 per cent, respectively. A total of seven districts are reporting a fatality rate of more than 2 per cent as of April 27. Apart from the above three districts, others include Sindhudurg (2.5 per cent), Osmanabad (2.4 per cent), Solapur (2.4 per cent) and Satara (2.3 per cent).

As many as 10 districts have reported a fatality rate between 1.5 to 2 per cent. This is also a worrisome sign for these districts. The fatality rate of the state is 0.6 per cent.

While Mumbai and Pune have reported more than 10,000 fatalities, the rest of the state too is seeing a spike in the number of deaths. Thane (6,656 deaths) and Nagpur (4,869 deaths) are the worst affected among other districts. The districts with more than two per cent deaths — Solapur, Satara, and Sangli – have reported more than 2,000 deaths. The active cases in these districts are less than 20,000, according to the official data.

Active cases

The worst affected Pune and Mumbai have about 25 per cent of the total active cases in the state. These two districts had about 1.72 lakh cases, as of April 27. However, Nagpur and Thane had more active cases than Mumbai during the same period. It was followed by Nashik and Ahmednagar that had more than 25 thousand active cases.

Out of 36 districts, a total of 20 districts had more than 10,000 active cases. The medical infrastructure in all these places is under severe pressure, according to reports.