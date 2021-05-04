Delhi HC calls Centre’s response on oxygen crisis ‘insensitive & unfortunate’

Says it will be contempt of court if medical oxygen does not reach Delhi in adequate quantities

Even as the COVID situation improves marginally in Maharashtra — the state hit worst by the crisis — the Delhi High Court on Tuesday (May 4) asked the Centre to reroute oxygen tankers from that state to the national capital, which is still reeling under oxygen shortage.

“We suggest that if Maharashtra’s need for oxygen and tankers has depleted, they could be diverted to New Delhi. Whenever the need arises again, you can send them back,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli of Delhi high court told the Centre.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) Chetan Sharma said the Union government is already looking at the possibility of diverting oxygen cylinders from other states to Delhi and assured that action will be taken at the earliest.

The HC bench got upset over the reaction Centre’s counsel gave when Delhi government’s representative advocate Rahul Mehra told the Delhi HC that “People are dying.” Mehra said the Supreme Court had told the Centre to provide 700 tonne of oxygen to Delhi, but only 433 tonne has reached till now.

When ASG Sharma said these are “rhetorical statements”, the HC bench retorted: “Is it only a rhetorical statement? It’s the reality. You may be blind, but we are not. We cannot shut our eyes. This is so insensitive and unfortunate. How can you make such a statement?”

The court asked for the Centre’s plan to deal with the oxygen crisis. “Your plans are all for the future. Right now, our concern is to ensure it (oxygen supply) is being done in the most efficient way possible. If the suppliers are major stakeholders, they should be brought into the allocation plan.”

The HC also asked the Centre to seek help from Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) to solve the crisis.

Kejriwal promises free ration for all card holders for next two months

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared free ration for all card holders for the coming two months along with a one-time financial aid for autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

The CM, however, clarified that this announcement does not mean the lockdown would last two months. “Please don’t think I am extending the lockdown for two months. We hope the crisis will get over soon and we can reopen soon as the number of cases decreases,” he said.

The number of new COVID positive cases in Delhi dropped to 18,043, mainly because of a dip in testing. The positivity rate is still around 30 per cent. A few days back, the national capital was reporting 25,000+ cases a day.