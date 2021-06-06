COVID count lowest in 2 months, new cases lower than recoveries for 24th day

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest after around 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate dropped to 5.62 per cent, according to data provided by the Union Ministry of Health on Sunday.

In the past week (May 30-June 5), the test positivity rate (TPR) constantly remained below 9 per cent in the country. It was above 20 per cent when the pandemic was at the peak of the second wave in India. The lowest TPR of the week was reported on Saturday, 5.78 per cent.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 2,88,09,339. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest after around 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh.

A total of 96,982 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 6. Also, 20,36,311 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,47,46,522.

The active cases reduced to 14,77,799, comprising 5.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 93.67 per cent. A net decline of 77,449 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for 24 consecutive days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,69,84,781, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.20 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The vaccination drive that began on January 16 in India had not been able to maintain the expected average, of about 40 lakh inoculations a day. By Saturday, the country had inoculated 22.78 crore doses of the Covaxin and Covishield, combined. Out of these, about 18 crore people had received one dose while more than 4 crore could be fully vaccinated with both doses.

(With inputs from Akash Chandrashekhar Gulankar, Agencies)