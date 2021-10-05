COVID cases at 18K, India records lowest spike in 209 days

The active cases declined to 2.5 lakhs, the lowest in 201 days

India recorded 18,346 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 209 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday, the total COVID-19 tally in the country went up to 3,38,53,048, while the active cases declined to 2,52,902, the lowest in 201 days.

The death toll climbed to 4,49,260 with 263 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Advertisement

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections have remained below 30,000 for the 11th consecutive day.

Also read: 70% of adult population has taken first dose of COVID vaccine: Centre

According to the ministry data, the active cases comprise 0.75 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.93 percent, the highest since March 2020.

More than 11 lakh tests for COVID-19 detection were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests for COVID-19 to more than 57.53 crore.

The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate was 1.66 percent, which has remained less than three percent for the past 102 days. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.61 percent and it has been less than three precent for the past 36 days.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

With more than 72.51 lakh COVID-19 vaccines administered in 24 hours, India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 91 crore.

(With inputs from Agencies)